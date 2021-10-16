Cathy Stiefel is a business owner and a breast cancer survivor. After she was struck with breast cancer, she had to close Nails by Cathy, a business she had owned and operated for many years. Despite the changes that have occurred in her life, she continues to own and manage a business.
At age 63 Stiefel was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS) in one breast, but took the precaution of getting a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, since she had a family history of cancer. DCIS does not spread outside the breast, but still needs to be treated because it can go on to become invasive breast cancer which does spread.
Commonly, one of the consequences of breast cancer is lymph node removal. This procedure can leave a patient struggling to use the arm the nodes were removed from. Stiefel developed lymphedema in her right arm after lymph node removal. “I did manicures and pedicures at Fifth & Grand Avenue for many years,” said Stiefel. “Holding up a customer’s leg while giving their legs a massage when doing pedicures became too painful for me when I developed lymphedema. It was a difficult decision to close Nails by Cathy; I had some clients I had seen every two weeks for many years.”
Thankfully Stiefel has been cancer free for nearly eight years. She is now known as the “hair lady” at 501 Grand Avenue in Fort Payne. She owns No More Bad Hair Days that operates out of the same building where she once owned Nails by Cathy. The building now houses The Blue Charm Boutique in the front area of the structure, but the back area was renovated and now accommodates No More Bad Hair Days. The business sells wigs, hair pieces, and other items to disguise hair loss or add-to one’s natural hair.
The new business Stiefel owns benefits cancer treatment patients who have loss of hair. In fact, women who suffer from alopecia, thinning hair, or just need a little help getting coiffed. “I have some customers who have plenty of hair, but come to me for hair pieces that make putting their hair up in a fashionable way easier,” said Stiefel.
Stiefel also said she has clientele who suffer from hair thinning due to menopause or medications that need hair pieces to fill-in and disguise the areas of their scalp that show balding spots. She also sells a fibrous powder that is sprinkled on the scalp and disguises these trouble areas.
The extensions she sells clip into the hair and are simply taken out when it is time to shampoo and then placed back into the hair once the customers natural hair is dry. Hair pieces include bangs, and curly haired scrunchies in a large variety of colors to match a person’s natural hair color. Prices for all items sold range from $12 - $48, except for wigs which vary in price from below $100 to over $100.
No More Bad Hair Days is by appointment only.
Phone: 256-997-7812
