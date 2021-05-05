The 21st Century Community Learning Center of Collinsville recently held a 'Read and Roast' for students and family members. Collinsville Public Library Director Jennifer Wilkins said the Learning Center is an after-school program held each afternoon during the school year and in the summer. Collinsville Fire Chief David Bowen and his wife Teresa joined the evening activities bringing local fire trucks to the event. In addition, Chief David built a fire for everyone to roast marshmallows while Wilkins read a story to the children. The Collinsville Library also supplied 75 books to be shared by each family while they read together on the school lawn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.