The 21st Century Community Learning Center of Collinsville recently held a 'Read and Roast' for students and family members. Collinsville Public Library Director Jennifer Wilkins said the Learning Center is an after-school program held each afternoon during the school year and in the summer. Collinsville Fire Chief David Bowen and his wife Teresa joined the evening activities bringing local fire trucks to the event. In addition, Chief David built a fire for everyone to roast marshmallows while Wilkins read a story to the children. The Collinsville Library also supplied 75 books to be shared by each family while they read together on the school lawn.
Community Learning Center, fire department hold 'Read and Roast' for students in Collinsville
- Staff Reports
