Weekend Ranger-led hikes and programs for March

Fort Payne, Ala. – Little River Canyon National Preserve is excited to announce that free, Ranger-led hikes and programs will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays this March.
In celebration of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, rangers will present two programs at the Little River Canyon Center. You’re invited to enjoy “Women in Cherokee Society” at 10:00 a.m., and “White Water Women” at 2:00 p.m.
Due to the popularity of the February Ranger-led hikes, rangers will offer hikes on most Saturdays and Sundays in March, with a variety of trails, trail lengths and difficulties and topics being featured. Participants need to bring water and sturdy, close-toed shoes. Reservations are not required, and the programs will be weather-dependent.
Schedule of Hikes
• Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m.
– Beaver Pond Trail – 1.5 mile moderate hike – 2 hours
– Even in the depths of winter, some plants still live and thrive! Learn how to identify evergreens and mosses while discovering the winter season of Little River Canyon – meet at Beaver Pond Trail parking lot on Highway 176/Little River Canyon Rim Parkway.
• Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m.
– Beaver Pond Trail – 1.5 mile moderate hike – 2 hours
– What’s a National Preserve? How does it differ from a National Park or National Monument? What’s the difference between wilderness and Wilderness? Find out the answers while enjoying the beautiful Beaver Pond Trail - meet at Beaver Pond Trail parking lot on Highway 176/Little River Canyon Rim Parkway.
• Saturday, March 21 at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 p.m.
– Path to Learning - .5 mile easy hike – 30-45 minutes
– Coexistence between people and nature - delve into the importance of wildlife and responsible stewardship of our public lands and beyond – meet at Little River Canyon Center information desk.
• Saturday, March 28 at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 2:00 p.m.
– Road 8 to High Rock – 5 mile moderate hike – 2+ hours
– Discover spring emerging in the Wildlife Management Area with a walk through the woodlands of Little River Canyon National Preserve and down to the river – meet at the Road 8 & 9 parking area at the end of Oak Hill Road.
For more information, please contact the Interpretation Office at (256) 845-9605 or go to nps.gov/liri.
