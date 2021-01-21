Local man serving on Tuberville’s Senate team

When new United States Senator Tommy Tuberville addresses Alabama’s needs in Washington D.C., he’ll have a DeKalb County native giving him insight into the issues. Tuberville recently named Jordan Doufexis as his senior advisor and state coordinator. Doufexis will manage Tuberville’s state staff in Washington D.C.
“I couldn’t be more honored to serve Senator Tuberville and fight for the people of Alabama in Washington, D.C.,” Doufexis said.
Prior to his new job, he spent the last year serving as digital media director for Tuberville’s Senate campaign, traveling with the former Auburn football coach daily. Tuberville was sworn in to the Senate on Jan. 6.
Doufexis is also an entrepreneur and spent the last five years as the CEO of Go Native, which played an important role last year in helping local businesses deliver their products as the pandemic impacted in-person retail sales.
Doufexis has worked for the last decade in digital media in Alabama politics. On the local level, he worked behind the scenes with DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett, Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston and DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner Tyler Wilks. He’s also worked with the Plainview basketball program and head coach Robi Coker, documenting the program’s two state championships in 2018-2019.
“I got into politics in 2011 as a 26-year-old intern for the Romney presidential campaign and haven’t wanted to do anything else since. I have to credit the majority of my success to my wife, Ashley, who has been with me almost every step of the way and a digital media guru,” he said.
Doufexis graduated from Plainview High School in 2002 before moving on to Northeast Alabama Community College and the University of Alabama. He recently relocated to Washington with his wife Ashley, who is from Fyffe, and their two-year-old daughter, Andi.
