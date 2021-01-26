Bringing awareness to human trafficking in our area

When most people think of human trafficking they think it’s the same as what we see in movies. People don’t realize how close it is to their very own home. They think human trafficking only happens in the bigger cities, when that isn’t always the case. It’s all around us and happening in our own community.
The head of the North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force committee is Family Services of North Alabama Executive Director Sherrie Hiett, who oversees both Marshall and DeKalb Counties.
In an interview last fall, Hiett said there can be misconceptions about trafficking in our area.
“It’s not just a girl being flown on an airplane; it’s when a parent is desperate for a hit of drugs, so they sell their child over and over just to get that hit, that is trafficking,” said Hiett.
Human trafficking is called Modern Day Slavery, and according to advocacy group, End It Alabama, there are more slaves today than at any other time in history.
As we mark Human Trafficking Awareness Month, it is estimated there are 27 million victims worldwide.
