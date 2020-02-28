DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett introduced the new Technology Coordinator Jimmy Benefield during Thursday's board of education work session.
Barnett said Benefield commenced working with the county school systems on January 1 and has been on the job for two full months.
“I am very encouraged and excited for the work that has been done, work that he has done specifically in moving us in the right direction,” he said.
Benefield introduced himself and provided an update of the work that has taken place in the last few months and the process he went through.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve done a system review of our network infrastructure and one of the things I’ve noticed we had very insufficient backups going on in our system, and that is something I am trying to rectify now,” he said.
include updating the operating system servers and implementing antivirus to ensure the servers are secure.
“We are also going to start doing a fiber upgrade on our servers and getting those speeds a little better,” said Benefield.
Board member Monty Darwin asked Benefield how he rated the county system.
Benefield said regarding the system state upon his arrival. He would rate it “very low.”
“But we are making improvements in that area. I am hoping in another month or, so we will have all the system back up and to me, that is huge because if you have a system failure, you’re going to be down for a long time because you have to rebuild it from scratch at that point,” he said.
Barnett said in the last couple of months, Benefield has made a” real mark and impact” in a positive way.
In October, Benefield said they would move to the next phase that involves increasing the WAN speed.
Assistant Superintendent Brian Thomas asked Benefield to provide a brief update regarding the Light Speed change that is important to the teachers.
Benefield said they have been working on introducing Light Speed, a filtering system for the chrome books and they have currently set up a test run at Sylvania High School who volunteered to be their test subject.
“We have two classes set up to make sure all the settings that we put in place work,” he said.
He said they are integrating Light Speed with the SIS system and would be opening it up to SHS school while running a test for another week before opening it up to the entire district.
The board also recognized two students during the regular session that evening.
Present during the meeting was Tommie Johnson's family.
Barnett said Johnson of DeKalb County was a 1948 graduate of a county school and attended Jacksonville State University. He went on to earn multiple degrees in education from the University of Alabama before returning to DeKalb County to serve as a teacher, coach and administrator. After retiring, Johnson served on the DeKalb County Board of Education.
“His family has decided to set up a spelling bee scholarship award in the amount of $250 to the winner of the spelling bee in his honor,” he said.
The Tommie Johnson Spelling Bee Scholarship Award was awarded to Jordan Sosebee of Plainview High School Thursday night.
The board also recognized Geraldine junior Collin Mayfield, a four-time AHSAA state champion.
Mayfield earned three state championships in Class 1-3A’s 800-meter run, 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run.
His latest championship trilogy joined the Class 4A state cross country championship he earned last fall.
Geraldine cross country coach Robin Bynum joined Mayfield.
Barnett praised Mayfield for his commitment and passion for his achievements.
The board and Barnett expressed their good luck wishes to Collinsville High School Lady Panthers.
“I believe they will be holding up a blue trophy. I am excited and encouraged and I can't wait to go watch them,” said Barnett.
He said the board wanted to wish them the “best of luck” and had made a $2500 contribution to support the Collinsville Lady Panthers Basketball team in their efforts as they traveled to face Cold Springs for the state final.
The board approved the early graduation of the following student: Jada Williams of Geraldine High School
The board also:
• approved the following bids: 2021 Class “C” 72 Passenger School Bus - Southland International - $82,807.94 - 11 buses, 2021 Class “C” 54 Passenger School Bus - Southland International - $95,702.70 - 1 bus and ERATE 2020 Bids of the following: Cat6 Cabling - $56,680.00 – Synergetics, Ruckus Access Points - $52,734.00 - Howard Technology Solutions and Tripplite UPS and External Batteries - $13,988.00 - Synergetics
• approved the on the job injury of Deborah Traylor – CNP worker – Plainview High School for three days.
• accepted the retirement of Victoria Williams - CNP worker - Fyffe High School - retirement - 3/1/20, Kimmy Hanners - CNP worker - Geraldine High School - retirement - 3/1/20, Penny Brown - assistant secretary (9 month) - Collinsville High School - retirement - 6/1/20, Ernie Willingham- teacher and varsity football coach- Collinsville High School-retirement- 6/1/20, Peggy Diane Smalley - nurse (9 month) - Sylvania High School - retirement - 6/1/20, Terry White - mechanic (12 month) - transportation - retirement - 4/1/20
• accepted the resignation of Daisy Ortega - itinerant migrant home liaison - system - resignation - 1/24/20 and Tanya Ford - Jr. High/assistant volleyball coaching duties only - Collinsville High School - resignation - 8/1/20
• approved the leave of absence of Misty McAllister - elementary teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - 12/23/19-2/17/20 (extended from 2/3/20), Teresa Word - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 9/16/19-4/1/20 (extended from 3/1/20) and Susan Lowden - pre-K auxiliary - Geraldine High School - 8/21/19-3/27/20 (extended from 2/14/20)
• approved the certified placements of Misty Turner - elementary teacher (Leave only from 2/3/20-4/3/20) - Sylvania High School (2020-008) (retroactive to 2/3/20), Angelina Power - English language art (leave only from 1/27/20-2/25/20) -Plainview High School (2020-009) (retroactive to 2/10/20) and Amber Brown - elementary teacher (leave only from 9/16/19-3/1/20) - Crossville Elementary School (2020-010) (retroactive to 10/17/19)
• approved the support placements of Tony Callaham - mechanic - bus garage (2020-007), Brenda Gembe-Bautista - itinerant migrant home liaison (9 month) – system (2020-011), Stephanie Lacey - bus driver - tech route only - Crossville High School (2020-012), Tammy Richey - itinerant special education aide/paraprofessional - Geraldine High School (2020-013) (2/28/20-5/27/20), Kimberly Sprouse - CNP worker - Geraldine High School (2020-014) (effective March 1, 2020), Dwight Rusk - bus driver - Crossville Middle School (2020-016) (effective March 1, 2020) and Kanaan Coppock- maintenance- facilities Building
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Terry Fricks and Anthony Norwood – baseball at Geraldine High School, Tony Griffin – golf and Brett Vinson – soccer at Sylvania High School.
• approved the following contracts: Jennifer Bankston - 21st Century Crossville teacher - Title IV, Harold Bouldin - DVA substitute teacher – local, Charles Warren - contracted retired social science teacher – local, Gary Gattis - contract student computer technician - local and Tucker Davis - instructional tutoring DVA - local
• superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports: approved postponed the salary adjustment for computer technicians until the next meeting, approved Schneider Electric Energy Services Contract Amendment No. 2 changes, approved the purchase of a 2020 Express Cargo Van from Donohoo Chevrolet for the Technology Department at $22,396 and approved the 2020-2021 DeKalb County Schools Calendar.
Barnett visited Sylvania High School Thursday and spoke highly of the lunch and the lunchroom staff.
"I appreciate the work of our lunchroom ladies. They don’t get enough recognition when you start feeding 1300 kids plus another 100 faculty members. It’s a hard job,” he said.
• board members approved the purchase of a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe – Donohoo Chevrolet and terms of use, approved superintendent travel expenses package with a $2,000 increase.
The next meeting will be held on March 20, 2020 with regular work session at 12 p.m.
