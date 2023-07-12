Police reports

Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone said June was a busy month for officers, with the seizure of multiple firearms, including one reported stolen in Texas. He said the department made a number of drug arrests that involved pursuits, leading to the use of the K-9 unit for narcotics cases and apprehend or tracking fleeing suspects. The chief offered details on some of the arrests made.
During a DUI investigation officers conducted a probable cause search and found several identification documents and drug paraphernalia. Savannah Graham was charged with DUI and trafficking in stolen identities. Johnathan Holland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in stolen identities.
During a traffic stop for an equipment violation, officers found drug paraphernalia, leading to further investigation. Emily Love and Joe Veal charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During a traffic stop, officers discovered active felony warrants from the Tennessee and Georgia against the subjects of the stop. Michelle Honeycutt is accused of lying to officers about her name, resulting in an obstruction of justice using a false identity charge locally. She was arrested on burglary and dangerous drug warrants from neighboring states. Joe Walker was arrested on a dangerous drugs warrant from Georgia.
“We’ve seen an increase in driving under the influence cases and wrecks already this summer,” Malone said, “so I’m very thankful my officers are being so protective. Not only (by) removing unsafe drivers off the road but at the same time protecting our town by removing firearms, dangerous drugs and protecting citizens’ identities.
“Special thanks to the district attorney’s office and the DeKalb County Drug Task Force for always being such an asset to our department,” Malone said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.