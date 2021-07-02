Courthouse renovations unveiled Thursday

DeKalb County officials gathered Thursday for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for newly renovated courtrooms inside the courthouse.
Ninth Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Jeremy Taylor and Circuit Court judges Shaunathan C. Bell and Andrew Hairston greeted a crowd on the third floor courtroom, joined by DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow, Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson, DeKalb County District Attorney Mike O’Dell, County Administrator Matt Sharp, Fort Payne officials, representatives from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, court staff, local dignitaries and guests.
The courthouse at 300 Grand Avenue South in downtown Fort Payne was built in 1950 in an art deco-neoclassical style, replacing the original structure built in 1891 on First Street. It was expanded in 1974 and given an exterior facelift in the early 2000s. The renovated third floor courtroom, originally a balcony overlooking the also-renovated second floor courtroom, was in rough shape after 40 years of use.
Harcrow said he was happy to see the project completed and thanked citizens for their patience. He said county employees are the “backbone” of such achievements. Nick Prestwood of the maintenance department led the effort using county resources at substantial cost savings. The next stage of enhancements will tackle the exterior landscaping.
Maintenance staffers Kenneth Poole and Wilbur Dunne reportedly performed much of the work on the courtroom such as replacing old flickering fluorescent light fixtures with new LED lights that can be dimmed during the presentation of evidence, along with beautiful wood paneling and reinforced structures. Poole credited county inmates for their supervised contributions.
Taylor said it is important to keep facilities in good shape because it conveys the legitimacy of the institutions within.
“When people come in here dressed in flip flops to plead guilty to a crime, I usually say something to them along the lines of ‘We dress [professionally] because we take this seriously, not because we live in Alabama and it’s July.’ We do it because we’re serious,” Taylor said. “One of the messages that our government buildings project is that we care about this place. We’re going to keep it up, keep it clean, because that conveys that we take what we do seriously. You can reach a state of disrepair where people, subconsciously, walk away wondering if you’re for real or if it is a clown show that’s been thrown together. I appreciate [the renovation] and think it helps us to do our jobs.”
Some of the most dramatic moments in DeKalb County history have happened inside the walls of these spaces, including jury trials for murder cases.
Hairston said that on days when he, Taylor, Bell and District Court Judge Steven Whitmire all have court in session, the front lobby metal detectors can count as many as 1,500 visitors entering the courthouse.
“There’s a thousand people who come through the courthouse a day, easy,” he said. “We think this is a small town, but this courthouse has a lot of traffic. We thank them for keeping us safe.”
The event also brought attention to availability of surplus law books available to anyone who wants them. They include index guides to the Code of Alabama and case law precedents.
“These books are just collecting dust because most of our research is now done online,” Hairston said. “We are going to keep some specific to this court, but otherwise give them away to let our local librarians and the public use them.”
Hairston said they’d love to find any photos of the original layout of the courtroom. These are rare because cameras were not allowed in session and not as ubiquitous as they are now with mobile devices.
O’Dell expressed his appreciation to all involved, noting how uncomfortable the stadium-style wooden seats in the courtrooms used to be for potential jurors. Those have been replaced by church-style pews.
“If you’re going to be called to serve your community and the justice system, you need to be as comfortable as you can be. The D.A.’s office very much appreciates the improvements that have been done,” O’Dell said.
