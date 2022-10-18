Minivan crashes into shops

The Rainsville Police Department and Fire Department received a call on Oct. 14 at 12:25 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the side of the shopping center in the 800 Block of Main St West near Subway and Rainsville Drugs.
According to calls there was injury. When police and fire arrived on scene, they found a minivan inside the shopping center. The collision did damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed.
No one was hurt inside the building.
The driver of the minivan was transported to Dekalb Regional Hospital with minor injuries where they was released a few hours later.
On scene, police spoke to witnesses who said the minivan struck another vehicle in the drive-thru line at Rainsville Drugs before traveling about 25 feet and entering the side of the building.
The incident is currently being investigated by Rainsville Police Department.
