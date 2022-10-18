Minivan crashes into shops

This photo shows the extent of the damage caused to a building after this mini-van crashed into it. 

The Rainsville Police Department and Fire Department received a call on Oct. 14 at 12:25 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the side of the shopping center in the 800 Block of Main St West near Subway and Rainsville Drugs. 

According to calls there was injury. When police and fire arrived on scene, they found a minivan inside the shopping center. The collision did damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed. 

