Fort Payne native awarded Medical Association scholarship to pursue a career in general pediatrics

Fort Payne native Alicia Williams recently received the Medical Association of the State of Alabama’s inaugural Underwood Minority Scholarship Award.
Williams, the daughter of Grant Williams and Jenice Carter Williams, graduated from Mercer University with a 4.0 GPA and a Bachelor’s degree in biology.
Currently, she attends UAB School of Medicine and is expected to graduate in 2021. She is headed for a career in general pediatrics where she will combine her leadership, clinical skills, knowledge of sports medicine and passion for providing care in rural underserved areas of Alabama.
In addition to her studies, she was an All-Academic NCAA Division I women’s basketball player at Mercer University. At Fort Payne, she played three sports and graduated from Fort Payne High School with honors.
According to a press release from the Medical Association, she has had the opportunity to work with teenage youth in Birmingham through Girlz Talk, an organization that teaches professionalism, safety and reproductive education. Williams has also presented research to Governor Kay Ivey’s team and has collaborated with Secretary Jenna Ross and the Department of Early Childhood Education.
The award is named for long-time Montgomery physician and the Medical Association’s 152nd President Jefferson Underwood III, M.D., who became the first African-American male to serve as president of the Association in 2018-2019. It is for African-American individuals underrepresented in Alabama’s medical schools and the state’s physician workforce.
“I am very grateful to be the first recipient of a scholarship that honors such a respected and esteemed physician as Dr. Underwood,” Williams said. “This scholarship serves great purpose towards my goals as a future physician, and Dr. Underwood’s leadership and service is a great example for me and other aspiring physicians like me.”
David Bramm, MD, director of the rural medicine program at UAB stated, “Alicia is a breath of fresh air. She is strong without being overbearing, confident without being cocky, devoted to her patients and utterly reliable. I have been privileged to have been a preceptor for several medical schools since 1982 and fully believe Alicia is one of the best I have ever taught. I can recommend her without reservation for the Underwood scholarship.”
The Medical Association of the State of Alabama is the professional association for around 7,000 physicians of all specialties throughout Alabama. The Association exists to serve, lead and unite physicians in promoting the highest quality of health care for the people of Alabama through advocacy, information and education.
Founded more than 140 years ago, the Medical Association’s strategic agenda remains rooted in its historic commitment to the medical profession, physicians and the patients they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.