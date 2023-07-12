Selling lemonade to serve the needs of others

One young lady from Fort Payne has already set her sites on helping less fortunate children this Christmas, by creating her own lemonade stand during her grandpa’s yard sale.
Georgia Bleu Hill, 7, held her lemonade stand fundraiser Saturday June 10, 2023 “at her Grandpa Gilbert’s home wanting to raise money for Toys for Tots,” explained a family member.
“Georgia Bleu chose Toys for Tots because she wants to help make sure little kids have Christmas gifts, even when their families may not be able to afford something for them.
“She saves money throughout the year to buy gifts to donate at the local Toys for Tots donation boxes.
“Georgia Bleu always enjoys picking out something special to donate.”
She made the lemonade and decorated her stand with the help of her mom, Amy Jo Hill Santiago.
Georgia Bleu may be small, but she has a mighty big heart!
“She is an old soul and has a precious and giving heart for sure!” added her family member. “God definitely blessed us!”
Georgia Bleu raised $50 at her sale, and proudly presented it to Marine Toys for Tots volunteer Tom Bazemore (whom she calls “Mr. Tom”) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Bazemore is a longtime Marine TFT volunteer. He also serves as Sergeant-At-Arms for N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404 in Fort Payne, AL - the sponsoring agency for Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County.]
She was honored with a Marine Toys for Tots Appreciation Certificate and a red miniature Toys for Tots train.
“She is very appreciative for the certificate and she loves the little train,” added the family member.
A little bird indicated her grandpa just might have the certificate framed for Georgia Bleu.
-- LaRue Hardinger is Marine TFT Coordinator for DeKalb County. She also serves as Detachment 1404 Public Relations Officer & Web Sergeant.
