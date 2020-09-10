Drunk driver strikes Fort Payne police vehicle

A drunk driver on Wednesday struck a Fort Payne police vehicle that was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate.
On September 9, 2020, Fort Payne Police Officer Landry Bowen responded to a stranded motorist called on I-59 on the northbound side approximately one mile from the exit ramp. Bowen made contact with the motorist and determined the vehicle was able to move under its own power. Bowen decided to follow the motorist because he did not want someone to strike the vehicle while it was enroute to the 218 exit.
Bowen stated that he did see a vehicle approaching from the rear and noticed that it was not changing lanes. Bowen states that he attempted to move to the right into the emergency lane but was stuck by the approaching vehicle before he could completely do so. The vehicle, a 2008 Ford Focus, was driven by Tremel Dwayne Evans, age 32, of Moody, Alabama. The Ford Focus pushed the Fort Payne patrol vehicle completely off the roadway and into the weeds. A two-year-old child in an unsecured child seat was also traveling with Evans.
Neither Bowen or Evans were transported to the hospital but the child was transported for observation.
Evans was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment of a Child, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Evans was transported to the Fort Payne Police Department where he was booked and processed without incident.
