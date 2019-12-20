DeKalb County Technology Center nominated three times in two years for Pacesetter Award

DeKalb County Career Tech is excited to announce the DeKalb County Technology Center has been nominated for the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) James E. Bottoms Pacesetter Award.
It’s the third time in the last two years DCTC has been nominated for this prestigious award within the field of education. To be nominated a tech school must have a noteworthy accomplishment such as a significant increase in the percentages of students meeting college-readiness standards or in the percentages of students passing state approved employer certifications or national credentials.
This year’s nomination focuses on DCTC Medical Science Department’s collaborative work with the DeKalb County Fine Arts Academy to increase students’ ability within the field of theatre for future opportunities at the post-secondary level and career development. For the medical science students, it increases the ability to pass national medical certifications and knowledge within the medical field.
Since the conception of this collaboration, DCTC’s Medical Science Students have gained real world experience, knowledge and industry credentials that prepares the students for success at the collegiate level and workforce at a higher rate than the state average.
Winners will be announced at a later date and will be honored at the National SREB Making Schools Work Conference held in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 2020.
