Another Boom Days Heritage Celebration is in the books.
“It was a blast, fun for so many with great weather and beautiful blue skies,” said Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine.
DeKalb Tourism President and CEO John Dersham estimated the crowd size was “overall the best ever numbers and especially the concert nights.”
The number of attendees shifts every three hours at such events, and the crowd swelled considerably ahead of shows by headliners Joe Nichols and Billy Dean.
Dersham put the numbers at between 13,000-16,000 throughout the two-day event, which encourages out-of-town visitors to stay overnight at local hotels and eat in local restaurants.
Look for photos from last weekend's event on page A11 in today's edition.
