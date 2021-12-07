Wreaths ceremony planned Dec. 18 at Patriots Park

DeKalb County plans to observe National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 18 with an 10 a.m observance placing ceremonial wreaths at the flagpoles inside Patriots Memorial Park. Veterans, active service members and their families are invited to attend as well as leaders and members of the community.
Linda Jones, Wreaths Across America location coordinator, said eight ceremonial wreaths will be laid at the flags inside the park representing the US Army, US Marine Corps, US Navy, US Air Force, US Coast Guard, Fire Department, Police Department and US Servicemen listed as Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.
“Coordinated and led by the Hannah White Arnett Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and DeKalb County VFW Post 3128, several donations have been received to sponsor the placement of over 560 live, balsam veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery,” she said.
Among the dignitaries expected to attend are Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine and Alabama Society Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Patrice Donnelly.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,500 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.
“This event seeks to further the Wreaths Across America mission, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures,” she said.
Jones extended special thanks to the Fort Payne City Council, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Alabama Fan Club, Ben Mar Hosiery, Chick-fil-A, Rather Be Home and Fort Payne Footworks for their generous donations for this event.
