With the county and state taking steps to prevent the spread and contracting of COVID-19, a multitude of businesses and establishments have closed their doors in recent weeks.
According to data released on March 26 by the US Labor Department, record-breaking 3.3 million Americans are filing for unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 virus impact.
Alabamians, along with the rest of the country, have seen these shutdowns, lay-offs and loss of employment. However, helping alleviate the loss of income and the growing demand for goods, some businesses have begun or are still hiring.
Walmart Inc. recently announced they are hiring 150,00 temporary workers to help meet demand. The Fort Payne Walmart announced last week they are currently looking to hire for positions starting at $11 per hour.
Fort Payne Walmart Store Manager Dustin Baker said for anyone who has found themselves out of work due to recent events, your local Walmart is an option for temporary employment.
“It could be for the time that they are out of work, or it could be something they want to do for the long term,” said Baker.
Some of the positions available include overnight maintenance, daytime maintenance, unloaders for trucks and stocking during the day.
Baker expressed his appreciation for his associates and the community.
“I appreciate my associates for all their extreme hard work they have been putting in and the community for being patient and continuing to shop with us and support us,” he said.
To apply visit walmart.com/career and for updates, follow them on Facebook at Walmart691.
Surge Staffing in Fort Payne said their offices are open and there are positions available for general warehouse workers.
Individuals can call 256-600-0032 for inquiries or visit their office at 701A Gault Ave N, Fort Payne.
Koch Foods in Collinsville posted an announcement for immediate job openings on their Facebook page. You can directly apply at their location on 76 George Cagle Drive, Collinsville or online at kochfoodsinc.com/careers.
For additional information visit Alabama JobLink at joblink.alabama.gov.
