Merrill announces two new counties to allow online business filings

Wednesday morning, DeKalb and Geneva Counties joined eight other counties in the State of Alabama in allowing online business filings for the formation of domestic limited liability companies.
“The Office of the Secretary of State is excited to welcome two more of Alabama’s counties into the online filings portal. Probate Judges Ronnie Osborn and Toby Seay have worked extraordinarily hard to provide this service to the residents of DeKalb and Geneva Counties, and I thank them for their leadership,” expressed Secretary of State John H. Merrill.
“It is my privilege to accept this opportunity for the citizens of Geneva County. I would like to thank Secretary Merrill for making these services available for our citizens and his continued work in creating more opportunities for business owners in Alabama,” stated Geneva County Probate Judge Toby Seay.
DeKalb County Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn responded, “We are excited to offer online business filings to the residents of DeKalb County. We look forward to our residents utilizing the online filing service. We would also like to thank the Secretary of State’s Office for their work on the implementation of online business filings.”
This service is made available by the Secretary of State’s Office at no cost to Alabama’s 67 counties.
Merrill continued, “Our office is actively working with Probate Judges across the state as we aim for the successful implementation of online business filings in all 67 counties by the year 2022. It is of paramount importance that we modernize the systems in which Alabamians use each and every day.”
The online filings process is currently available for the residents of Baldwin, Colbert, Elmore, Jackson, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, and Tuscaloosa counties.
As a reminder, Act 2019-94 took effect January 1, 2020, which removed the requirement for domestic for-profit business corporations to file with the county, allowing business owners to save money and resources through filing directly with the Secretary of State.
