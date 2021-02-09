Sheriff’s Office teams up with CASA for Children

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said after meeting with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for Children a few months ago, they discussed different ways they could assist each other in efforts to better protect the children in DeKalb County.
According to alabamacasa.org, the mission of the Alabama CASA Network, Inc. is to equip and empower CASA programs to advocate for all of Alabama’s abused and neglected children.
“Also, we talked about ways CASA could grow to better serve our county,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “At the time, LT Jeff Bain, CPT Brad Edmondson and myself decided we would attempt to put a fundraiser together to help CASA. We continued to move forward with this much needed assistance even after the tragic passing of LT Bain. We know he would want the same, for he had a huge heart for helping children, just as we do.”
Bain died in early January due to complications surrounding COVID-19. In the wake of his death, community members and local organizations remembered Bain for his involvement and outreach.
In a statement via Facebook, CASA of North Sand Mountain said Bain played a critical role in the organization’s CASA Closet for local children.
“Mr. Bain unknowingly brought a glimpse of hope to many children in DeKalb and Jackson Counties,” organization officials said in the online statement posted January 4. “The closet was created to provide children with clothing, shoes, diapers, wipes, etc. Mr. Bain organized for the closet to be painted and shelving that was donated by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office to be installed. CASA of North Sand Mountain is forever grateful to you, Mr. Bain.”
Representatives said the closet would be named after Bain.
The sheriff’s office said they’re now doing their part to raise money for local children by assisting CASA.
“We are doing a no shave February in an effort to raise money for CASA and our children of DeKalb County. We called it Growing Together DeKalb. [Monday] we proudly presented the check in memory of LT Jeff Bain and Operation Growing Together DeKalb.”
If you are interested in donating, please log in to casaofnorthsandmountain.org
