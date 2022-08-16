The Rainsville City Council and fire department debuted their newly purchased fire truck, with all the “bells and whistles.”
Council members took an opportunity to inspect the truck, while also welcoming Jamie Goolesby to the Rainsville Fire Department as a full-time firefighter.
On Monday, the council approved Ordinance 08-15-2022 (B), designating Plainview Street as a one-way street, advising drivers to be cautious and aware of the change.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said after meeting with the Plainview High School principals and officials, they decided a one-way street would be safer for students on campus due to the unloading of car riders and buses.
The council also approved awarding Sam Construction Inc. the installation of a Fine Screen Bid at the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant at the cost of $410,000 funded by the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA funds.
James Payton of Ladd Environmental consultants said the council designated some of the ARPA money to go towards the WWTP screen and bid it out. It came in under what we expected $410,000 was the low bid – from Sam Construction Inc. of Fort Payne.
He said the bid was within the budget they established.
“The main thing is the delivery time on it, I think it's 20 to 25 weeks on the equipment,” said Payton. “We will have to set our start date based on when the equipment arrives.”
Per the United States Environmental Protection Agency, fine screens are typically used to remove material that may create operation and maintenance problems in downstream processes, particularly in systems that lack primary treatment.
“This is something we’ve been needing at the WWTP for 20-30 years,” said Lingerfelt. “I think it's going to be a plus.”
Payton said the new installation It's going to improve a lot of things – increase treatment efficiency and extend the life of the rest of your plant.
Because wastewater contains large solid and grit that can interfere with treatment processes or cause undue mechanical wear and increased maintenance on wastewater treatment equipment, the addition of a fine screen reduces suspended solids to levels near those achieved by primary clarification.
The council also heard from Vicky Kirby president and founder of DeKalb County’s Entrepreneurial Center coming to Rainsville.
– Editor’s note: An in-depth story is being developed by staff writer Cinthia Rico and will appear in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Councilman Brandon Derek Rosson also asked the public to be mindful of mowing grass onto the roadways, which causes possible obstructions and dangerous conditions for motorcycle motorists.
Rainsville Library Director Sarah Cruze announced their Pre-K story time returned this week and runs through most of the school year.
She also announced a yard sale will be held inside the library's lobby the whole month of September, the library's biggest annual fundraiser.
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff said they are getting ready for Halloween and hope to have an awesome event this year and we look forward to having our Halloween block party at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The council also:
• approved hiring Michael's Tree Service to cut down potentially dangerous trees at the Rainsville Library.
• approved hiring David Pam to pressure wash the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center and Rainsville City Hall at the cost of $1,200.
• approved to amend the Rainsville City Hall and kitchen remodel to add other areas that need attention at the additional cost of $8,810.
• approved to empower the mayor to sign the Shenandoah Contract for the 2023 Freedom Fest and send a deposit of $7,500.00. (Total cost is $15,000)
• approved to change the date of the first council meeting in Sep. from Monday to Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.
• approved online training request from Rainsville’s Code Enforcement and Revenue Officer Sandy Little.
• approved travel and training request from Rainsville’s Code Enforcement and Revenue Officer Kennedi Traylor to attend an in-person training in Tuscaloosa.
• approved adopting the newly revised Rainsville Police SOP Manual.
• approved the purchase of a new refrigerator for the Rainsville Police Department at the cost of $1,608 from Gary's Warehouse with funds coming from the Police Fund.
• approved to add Jimmy Brooks as a user to the Sanitation Soft-Pak Software at the cost of $500.
• following a public hearing, the council approved Ordinance 08-15-2022 (A) accepting the Toki Sushi Steakhouse Alcohol License Application, pending a background check, located at 648 Main St. West.
• following a public hearing, the council approved Resolution 08-15-2022 (A), accepting the request to rezone Garrett Street from B-3 Commercial to Agriculture.
• approved a $2500.00 sponsorship to the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce’s Spooktacular and Halloween Block Party slated for Saturday, Oct. 29.
• approved a $100 sponsorship for the Fort Payne Rotary Club Golf Tournament slated for Aug. 19 at Terrapin Hills Country Club.
• approved a $100 sponsorship for the upcoming DeKalb Shriners Golf Tournament.
• approved sponsorship for Leadership DeKalb's luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 14 a Toros Cantina and Grill in Rainsville.
• approved to empower Lingerfelt to sign the change order regarding the tablet holders.
• approved adding a new street light on Ranch Road and along AL-75 south in Rainsville.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
