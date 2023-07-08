Rainsville receives grant for sewer work

The governor’s office announced awarding of a $350,000 grant to help the City of Rainsville repair its sewer system – the last piece of a funding puzzle that will make extensive work possible.
The funding is from the Appalachian Regional Commission, and it will be combined with a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded last year and $200,000 in local funds for the $1,050,000 project.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said with all funding approved, the city hopes to let bids by the end of the month. If work can get started around the first of September, Lingerfelt said, there should be about three months of good weather before the rainy season typically begins.
The sewer improvements will consist of rehabbing manholes, replacing pipe, identifying and repairing leaks, and connecting new customers.
Lingerfelt said the work is needed. “Some of this stuff hasn’t been touched since 1978,” he said. “We’re looking forward to getting it bid out.”
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the grant for repairs will help the city alleviate a public health hazard by repairing the sewer system.
“This project will improve a vital public utility service that is depended on by Rainsville residents and businesses in the downtown area and beyond,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to announce this grant in support of these improvements.”
Old and deteriorating sewer lines and intakes during heavy rains have caused backups and overflows of the sewer lines in the city’s business district along Main
Street (Alabama Highway 35) and northward, according to the governor’s office.
The grant will enable the city to replace sewer lines and rehabilitate 63 manhole outlets in an area of the sewer system that serves 170 households and 27 businesses.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama. The CDBG grant awarded through ADECA was made possible by funds ADECA received from the U.S. Department of House and Urban Development.
“The Appalachian Regional Commission has for decades assisted Alabama communities with funding to improve infrastructure, provide jobs and training, and contribute to overall health and welfare of Alabamians living in the central and northern part of the state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to be a part of this project.”
ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including DeKalb County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.
ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.
