Fort Payne man arrested for impersonating an officer

A Fort Payne man has been arrested for impersonating an officer after an incident near Beason Gap.
Richard Brian Tra’Bael, 50 of Fort Payne, formerly of Georgia, was recently arrested and charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer, Possession of Forged Instruments 2nd Degree, and Aggravated Assault/Menacing.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Fort Payne Police Department said a victim filed a report of harassment on April 28. According to their report, the victim was followed by a Nissan Rogue down Beason Gap. While stopped at the red light, a black male with a gun in his hand and wearing a tactical vest approached the victim sitting in his vehicle and engaged in conversation with him while pointing the gun at the victim’s head. The subject stated to the individual that he was a federal agent. The subject then got in his vehicle and drove off. The victim was able to get the license plate of the subject’s vehicle and give it to officers.
As a result of the victim identifying the vehicle and tag, an investigation by the Fort Payne Police Department, and with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was obtained and the subject was apprehended at a local campground.
Others arrested were Shaddai’yah Shadowlyn Tra’Bael, 54, and Vanessa Antionatte Allen, 28. Both females were charged with Possession of Forged Instruments. All three arrested have been transferred to the DeKalb County Detention Center with bond being set for Richard Tra’Bael at $30,000, and the two females at $15,000 each.
Police Chief David Davis said that if anyone feels they have been a victim of Mr. Tra’Bael while he was acting as an officer to please contact investigators at the Fort Payne Police Department at 256-845-1414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.