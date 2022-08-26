The DeKalb County Board of Education presented employee of the year awards to various individuals throughout the county who, according to their peers, demonstrated exceptional efforts in their campuses and fields on Thursday.

DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles said although it had been a couple of years since they have recognized employee of the year due to COVID-19, he looked forward to its return.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.