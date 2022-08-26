The DeKalb County Board of Education presented employee of the year awards to various individuals throughout the county who, according to their peers, demonstrated exceptional efforts in their campuses and fields on Thursday.
DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles said although it had been a couple of years since they have recognized employee of the year due to COVID-19, he looked forward to its return.
“We held nominations at the end of summer,” said Lyles. “The nominations were all deserving individuals. The committee had to narrow it down to the best of those submitted, and we are honored to have them here with us tonight.”
Letters of nomination were presented for each candidate highlighting their performance, teamwork, leadership, initiative, and innovation within their schools.
The award seeks to give distinction to those whose actions distinguished themselves by their performance, attitude and disposition.
Dana Paddock of Sylvania High School was awarded the 2021-2022 Support Employee of the Year award.
The following is an excerpt from Paddock’s nomination letter:
“She is a wonderful employee that goes above and beyond to serve students at Sylvania school. Even when she is faced with challenges – she faces them with a smile. She is always positive and an encourager. Her leadership is reflected in her staff.
She leads by example. We are lucky to have Dana Paddock as a CNP employee, and the students at Sylvania are lucky to have Dana leading the school cafeteria.”
Pamela Diane Laney of Ider High School was awarded the 2021-2022 Co-Elementary Teacher of the Year award. Also from Ider, Shannon Pruett received the 2021-2022 Co-Elementary Teacher of the Year award.
The following is an excerpt from the Laney and Pruett duo nomination letter:
“This year, we wanted to recognize co-teachers at Ider High School. We had some really good ACAP (Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program) scores in third grade. These ladies worked extremely hard all school year. The students were excited to hear their scores. For their hard work, we would like to recommend Pamela Laney and Shannon Pruett.”
ACAP is an assessment designed to provide students, parents, teachers and administrators information regarding student progress toward mastery of the Alabama Course of Study Standards. According to the 2022 results, fewer third graders scored below grade level in reading in 2022 compared to the previous year.
Dr. Brandon Renfroe of Geraldine High School was the recipient of the 2021-2022 Secondary Teacher of the Year award.
The following is an excerpt from Renfroe’s nomination letter:
“Brandon joined our staff last year, and during his interview, he made two things very clear, he wanted to do high-interest hands-on activities in the classroom and start a food pantry. Brandon has done way more than that — last year, one of our students, Harley Lasseter, was involved in a hit-and-run. It was one of the most challenging situations that I and our staff have been through.
Harley’s life impacted many, in the midst of it all Brandon Renfroe gave students an outlet to channel all their emotions. He took a group of students, many of whom were the closest to Harley and he and the students saw donations and support to install flower beds and picnic tables so that the students can now use (previously unused) courtyards. The students and Dr. Renfroe named the space ‘Harley’s place.’
He is a selfless individual, an amazing educator, and a true asset to our district.”
Brian Pool of Crossville Middle School was awarded the 2021-2022 Educator of the Year award.
The following is an excerpt from Pool’s nomination letter:
“He came to Crossville at a very low point in the short life of our school. Morale was low and teachers were leaving left and right. His main focus in his first year was to boost morale and lift the mood of gloom in our faculty. He not only did that but brought a sense of family back into the workplace.
He had and still has an open-door policy - knowing that he only wants what’s best for students and faculty. Mr. Brian Pool is extremely deserving of this award, and on behalf of the staff at Crossville Middle School, we thank you for all your hard work, dedication to our school, and the well-being of our school and staff.”
The recipients were accompanied and celebrated by family, friends and coworkers during the special occasion at the DeKalb County Schools Facilities Building.
During Thursday night’s board meeting, the board also took the opportunity to recognize and remember the late Bobby “Frankie” Rowell, of Fyffe, who passed away on Tuesday.
Rowell was a longtime custodian at Crossville Elementary School whose years of dedication to DeKalb County Students, staff and school were acknowledged and spoken off fondly.
At the start of Thursday night’s meeting, a moment of silence was held, and heartfelt sentiments were expressed towards Rowell’s family from Superintendent Lyles, board members and representatives present.
