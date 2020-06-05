Fort Payne High School begins JROTC recruitment

Chance of Rain: 80% Sunrise: 05:29:44 AM Sunset: 07:54:44 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: S @ 11mph UV Index: 8 Very High

Tuesday Night

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.