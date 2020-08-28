Municipal Elections were held in towns throughout DeKalb County on Tuesday -- excluding Hammondville, Collinsville, Powell or Pine Ridge, where the only candidates to qualify were incumbents running unopposed for new four-year terms.
The following is a summary of the results:
Crossville
Voters in Crossville swept out all the incumbents but one. Former mayor Roger “Dino” Richards defeated Mayor Tera Fortenberry in a tight race, receiving 161 votes to Fortenberry’s 156. Place 1 council member Nelson Ferrell was the only incumbent voters returned to serve another term in office after he defeated Jinnette Bixby, receiving 220 votes to Bixby’s 86.
Misty Spence prevailed in Place 2 over Brad Hood, receiving 195 votes to his 116. Larry Colvin won in Place 3 with 220 votes to Faye Kilgo’s 93 votes. For the Place 4 Council seat, Lisa D. Collins received 160 votes to 152 votes for opponent Bryan Ray. Steven Smith received 180 votes to win the Place 5 Council seat over Connie Brothers, who got 87 votes, and Jimmy F. Barnhill, who received 47 votes.
Valley Head
This municipal election was also very active with the mayor’s seat and three Council seats up for grabs after incumbent Council members Jacob Brown and Michael Key announced their intentions to run for the seat being vacated by incumbent Mayor Lamar Bray and incumbent Council member Linda Turner opted not to seek a fourth term. Key prevailed with 133 votes to Brown’s 65 votes to become the town’s next mayor. Key began his current term in 2010, previously serving on the council in the 1980's and 1990's.
Karen Vest won the Council Place 1 seat over Russell Head, 129 votes to 62 votes. In the race for the Place 4 seat, Dean Freeman received 98 votes to Marie Behling’s 92 votes. In Place 5, Chris Busby won with 110 votes to challenger Anna Mae Horn’s 86 votes. The current Mayor Pro-tem, Adele Phillips, ran unopposed to keep the Council Place 2 seat for a fourth term while incumbent Jack Martin qualified without opposition for the Place 3 seat.
Geraldine
Geraldine elects its town council members at-large rather than by places. Candidates receiving a majority were incumbent Tim Gilbert (194 votes), Tony Taylor (187 votes), incumbent Larry “Punch” Lingerfelt (176 votes) and Scott Tarrant (174 votes). This leaves one council seat subject to a runoff. The other candidates are Stanley Rooks (11 votes), Joseph “Joey” Satterfield (110 votes), Shon Rogers (76 votes), Sherrie Heitt (59 votes) and Angelia Camp (28 votes).
Mayor John “Chuck” Ables qualified to run for another term as mayor without opposition. Incumbent Council members Terry Harris and Jackie Rogers did not qualify to seek re-election.
Henagar
Joy Dixson defeated Toby C. Laney for the Council Place 2 seat, receiving 243 votes to Laney’s 57 votes. Tara Kirby upset incumbent Dale Callaham in Place 3 with 212 votes to his 92 votes while Angie Davis received 241 votes to beat incumbent Robert Trotman’s 64 votes to win the Place 4 seat. Lee Davis qualified to run for another term as mayor without opposition while Winston Busby and Jeff McCurdy qualified without opposition for the Place 1 and 5 Council seats.
Fyffe
In Fyffe’s election, incumbent Mayor Paul Cagle beat Jonathan Bartlett 115 to 66. In Council Place 4, Chris Graben beat Don Phillips 107 votes to 73 votes. James Spears, Katie Woodall, Gerald Green and Dale Wooten qualified unopposed for Council seats.
Sylvania
In the Sylvania mayor’s race, Terry McClendon received 162 votes to defeat Thomas Miller, who got 50 votes. The only other race in this election cycle was for Council Place 2 seat, where Claude Callaham received 163 votes compared to 44 votes for Edward Wilbanks. Having qualified to run without opposition for the remaining Council seats were Matthew Gant and incumbents Denny Smith, Gary Ferguson and Larry Bailey.
Ider
Incumbent Ider Mayor Wendy Lassetter received 81 votes compared to 13 votes for challenger Jimmy Wayne Powell. Lisa George, Michael Wootten, Dewayne Chapman, Sharlyn Huber and Roger Wootten qualified without opposition for Council seats.
Mentone
Voters selected David Allgood to fill the Council Place 2 seat vacated by incumbent Wesley Griffith not qualifying to run for re-election. Allgood received 85 votes compared to opponent J.D. Trammell’s 34 votes. Mayor Rob Hammond qualified to run for another term without opposition. John Verdon, Hobson Kirby, Ray Padgett and Gerald Bailey also qualified without opposition to keep their council seats.
