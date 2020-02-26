Two missing children have been found safe at Little River Canyon after an overnight search this week.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office released a statement late Monday night that two 13-year-old boys, Kace Bailey and Malakai Stallings, had left their residence and had not been seen since.
The boys left a home on County Road 309 at approximately 3:45 p.m. on foot.
The DCSO and Adamsburg Fire Department led the search.
The following morning, the two children were found safe by National Park Services in Little River National Preserve.
No other information has been released.
