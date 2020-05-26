Rainsville Farmers Market kicks off first week of June

The Rainsville Farmers Market is set to kick off the new season on Thursday, June 4, at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex pavilion near the Northeast Alabama Agri-business Center.
Market Director Chris Hampton said, there are still some vendor spots available and there is no cut-off registration, people may register until places are full.
He said so far, the response from the vendors has been pretty good. Since their move to the new location in 2018, he said they have been doing really well.
The season spot price is $50 per space. However, Hampton said he leaves a few spots open for growers who come just for the day.
“I won’t rent them all just because there will be some people that won’t have enough product to rent for the year, so I leave a couple of spots open for people to pay by the day,” he said.
Hampton said, along with various returning vendors, they have a couple of new vendors this year.
“Crow Mountain [Orchard] is always a big hit for us [although] he is usually not there for the first couple of weeks that we are open. He brings peaches and apples. Parsons Farms from Fort Payne is another one, and they are known for their tomatoes,” he said.
Hampton encourages the community to come out and support growers and vendors at the Rainsville Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rainsville Councilman Brandon Freeman said the farmers market will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Our stalls are already set up 10 feet apart. We are just going to have everything lined off for people,” he said.
He said they would encourage the six feet distance and are implementing a one way in and one way out, so people are not backtracking on top of each other.
This year's market would be the third one at their new location, and Freeman said they have “basically” sold out vendor spots.
“We are excited and looking forward to this year's market. It will give the people something to do and some sunshine,”
Hampton said, in his opinion, Rainsville has one of the best markets in the county featuring 17 to 20 vendors once the market is up and running strong.
He said they usually have anywhere from 150 to 300 people come through on a Thursday.
“I encourage everyone to come out and check out our market,” said Hampton.
Echoing Hampton's sentiments, Freeman said they are looking forward to the new season and would like to welcome everyone to come out.
To reserve a vendor spot or for questions, contact Chris Hampton at 256-657-1922.
For updates on the Rainsville Farmers Market, follow them on Facebook at @RainsvilleFarmersMarket.
