George Roberts has announced he is running for Constable District One as a write in candidate. He says he is well qualified and a former Constable in District 1 who served with the DeKalb Ambulance Service for 25 years.
A graduate from Ider High School and Faulkner University. Retired military and member of Family Worship Center in Fort Payne, Alhambra Shrine Temple in Chattanooga, TN, Ashlar Masonic Lodge #677 in Ider, Order of Eastern Star #417 in Ider, member of American Legion Post #39, Honor Guard for military funerals, an active member of Ider Rescue Squad for 32 years. Raised in Henagar and continues to live on the same property that he grew up in.
“Your vote counts,” he said. “On Nov. 3, 2020, vote for George Roberts for Constable District One. Thank you for your vote and support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.