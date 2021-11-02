Funeral services announced for Ider police chief

Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree passed away Saturday after a battle with COVID-19.
Crabtree, age 65, was hospitalized in early October. He had served as Ider’s police chief since 2011.
Crabtree originally went to Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro for treatment on Oct. 9 and was later flown to Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. He passed away around noon on Saturday, Oct. 30.
An outpouring of prayers and memories of Crabtree filled Facebook this week as locals remembered the man who many referred to as an integral part of the town.
Ider Mayor Wendy Lassetter wrote, “to say he’ll be missed is an understatement.”
“He loved this town and it’s people for sure,” Lassetter said via Facebook. “He was a part of my everyday…phone call[s], text[s], stop[s] by my office….Lord, I miss those already.”
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden also spoke of Crabtree’s dedication to his town.
“Chief Crabtree gave many loyal years of service to his town,” the post read. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Our jobs as law enforcement officers require us to continue to serve even if it means risking our own health. Please pray that this virus leaves us soon. We have lost too many good people.”
Lassetter said any cards or donations can be dropped off at Ider Town Hall, located at 10793 Alabama Highway 75, and they will be delivered to Crabtree’s wife.
He is survived by his wife, Kristie Crabtree; children, Kassie (Chris) Price, Kris (Melinda) Crabtree, Kaleb Crabtree, and Karson Crabtree; grandchildren, Riley, Chloe, and Eli Britton, Kaelynn Little, Cody Bailey, Kalli and Kassidy Holder, and Cole Price; siblings, James (Frances) Crabtree, Donald (Deb) Crabtree, Roger (Stacey) Crabtree, Tina Crabtree, Brenda Holcomb, and Deborah Crabtree; several nieces and nephews and Police Force Friends. He was preceded by his parents, David and Joann Crabtree; brother, Johnny Michael Crabtree.
Chief Crabtree’s visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. His funeral will follow at 4 p.m. The services will be held at Stevenson First Baptist Church. Graveside Presentation with Honor Guard will be immediately after the funeral service at Coffield Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson.
