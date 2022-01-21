IIIrd Time Out to perform at DeKalb Theatre

Award-winning bluegrass artists IIIrd Tyme Out will perform Saturday, Jan. 29 at the DeKalb Theatre.
Consisting of Russell Moore (lead vocals and guitar), Keith McKinnon (vocals and banjo), Nathan Aldridge (vocals and fiddle), Wayne Benson (vocals and mandolin) and Dustin Pyrtle (vocals and bass), the band has released 13 albums and two greatest hits collections since 1991. A regular on bluegrass radio, their works have earned them many individual and group International Bluegrass Music Award (IBMA) and Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) award nominations, including the prestigious IBMA Vocal Group of the Year award, which they’ve won numerous times.
Show organizer Eric McKinney said the band, which has made the Fort Payne show an annual tradition while touring, skipped last year’s performance due efforts to curb the COVID-19, for which no vaccines were publicly available at that time.
Tickets are $20 in advance, available at Fort Payne and Rainsville Bruce’s Foodland locations, at Patterson’s Music, the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, Sally’s Smoking Butt BBQ, the BBQ Place. First State Bank is the corporate sponsor for the event. Tickets are $23 if bought just before doors open at 6 p.m. with opening act Bent Creek starting its performance at 7 p.m.
To learn more about IIIrd Tyme Out, visit http://www.iiirdtymeout.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/AnnualFortPayneRussellMooreIiIrdTymeOutConcert.
