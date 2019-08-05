Kindred at home seeks food donations

Kindred Home Health of Fort Payne team members will be canvassing the counties throughout the month of August, distributing food collection bags and gathering donations for CASA of Jackson County and Upper Sand Mountain Parrish, two of many benefactors of Kindred at Home’s 15th Annual Food Drive.
Kindred at Home employees across the country are placing the food collection bags at various locations in their respective communities and will collect their “harvest” during the entire month of August. The company aims to beat the amount collected in 2018, when the food drive yielded more than 300,000 meals for donation to food banks and charitable organizations across the country.
“Our caregivers often tap into community resources to best serve our patients and their families, so they know firsthand the demand for assistance placed upon food banks, pantries and other charitable organizations,” said Myrilda Schultz RN Clinical Home Health Specialist. “According to Feeding America, nearly 5 million senior citizens face hunger in our country and many are regularly faced with the difficult choice or buying food or paying for medical care. Ensuring that the most basic component of good health - food, is available for those in need is the right thing to do for a company like Kindred at Home and for the community as a whole.”
Kindred at Home Fort Payne Location is collecting food for CASA and Upper Sand Mountain Parrish to help support the organization’s work on behalf of individuals and families in the community unable to afford or access an adequate amount of food. Kindred at Home provides in-home skilled nursing, physical and occupational therapies and related services to residents of Jackson, DeKalb, and Cherokee Counties. The Fort Payne office is a part of Kindred at Home, the nation’s largest provider of comprehensive home health and hospice services. While its local office is staffed by area professionals familiar with the health needs of community residents, Kindred at Home’s national scope allows it to bring substantial resources to its local offices that other companies often cannot provide.
Area residents, physicians and referral sources who want to learn more about Kindred at Home’s Fort Payne Location’s services should contact Amanda Chisenhall at 256-845-8994. The office is located at 716 Gault Ave North, Fort Payne AL 35967.
About Kindred at Home
Kindred at Home is the nation’s largest provider of home health, hospice and community based services. For more than 35 years, Kindred at Home has offered skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapies, social work, disease management education, hospice and palliative care services as well as help with daily living activities. Kindred at Home’s proprietary specialty programs helps patients manage medical conditions and enables them to remain in their homes as they receive medical or rehabilitative care. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Kindred at Home’s 50,000 employees deliver high-quality care in more than 800 locations throughout 41 states. For more information, visit www.kindredathome.com
Food Facts
• 5 million senior citizens face hunger in our country (Feeding America)
• Approximately one out of every eight households in the United States is “food insecure,” meaning it lacks access or resources to provide enough food at all times to every member of the household. (USDA)
• Over 20 million children receive free or reduced-price lunch each school day. (USDA)
• One in seven people are enrolled in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Nearly half of them are children. (USDA)
• In the U.S., hunger isn’t caused by a lack of food, but rather the continued prevalence of poverty. (International Food Policy Institute)
• Since the Kindred at Home food drives began in 2005, its team members have collected more than 3.18 million pounds (1,590 tons) of food for local food banks and other charitable organizations in communities across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.