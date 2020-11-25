FTC wins Torch Award from BBB

Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative (FTC) has been awarded the Torch Award from the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama recognizing for-profit businesses that are positive examples who maintain a solid commitment to conducting their business practices in an ethical fashion.
“At FTC, we’re keenly aware that we are not perfect – no one business is – but it is gratifying to be recognized as a company that always at least tries to do the right thing by people,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Fred Johnson. “That’s something that we genuinely take pride in. We care about the people we serve, and to be recognized for that is an honor.”
Local companies were nominated for the Torch Award and were given the opportunity to submit information regarding their ethical relationships with customers, employees and vendors.
In lieu of the traditional awards luncheon, due to COVID-19, winners were presented their awards “prize patrol” style at their place of business complete with balloons, sweet treats from local accredited businesses, media coverage and a banner for them to hang outside their business announcing this honor. Nucor Steel in Decatur sponsored the presentations.
Robin Isbell, the BBB’s vice president of finance, presented the award and said FTC’s core values of honesty, integrity and respect aligned perfectly with her organization’s goals.
“We created the Torch Award 23 years ago to recognize outstanding businesses that help to promote ethics within our 13 county area in North Alabama. We were also impressed by Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative’s commitment to the community. That was a thread that continued throughout their entry that we saw,” she said.
FTC enjoys an A+ rating from the BBB and won in the large business category, which is designated for companies with more than 100 employees. Valley Rubber, LLC in Falkville, Ala. was a finalist.
In the mid-size business category (26-99 employees), Huntsville law firm Lanier Ford Shaver & Payne P.C. won and Nesin Therapy Services, also in Huntsville, was a finalist. In the small business category (1-25 employees), the winner was Decatur’s Jackson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling while Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory in Huntsville was a finalist. Torch Technologies of Huntsville won in the government contractor category and Dynetics, also in Huntsville, was a finalist. Ethic Tech, LLC, another Huntsville company, won the veteran-owned category.
FTC was founded in 1952 to bring telephone service to the area. Today, it has grown into the largest member-owned telecommunications cooperative in the state of Alabama, bringing telecom services to the rural areas and small towns in thousands of homes and businesses across DeKalb and Jackson counties. The company’s fiber network offers customers access to some of the fastest internet speeds in the country, including gigabit access in many areas.
