Gov. Ivey awards grant for pets in domestic violence situations

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $95,207 to ensure that pets belonging to victims of domestic violence are provided for when their owners flee to safe shelters.
“These days pets are a part of the family unit, yet their welfare is often forgotten when a family is forced to flee from violent home situations,” Gov. Ivey said. “This program will ensure that while pets may not accompany their owners to safe shelters, they are properly cared for.”
The grant was awarded to the Humane Society of Shelby County Inc. in Columbiana which started the Shelby SafePet program in 2018 to protect animals caught up in family violence situations in that county.
Less than a year later, the shelter was able to expand the program statewide through the cooperation of a network of veterinarians and volunteers. The pet-care service is available at no cost to victims.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community is administering the grant through funds provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Anyone who is familiar with Gov. Ivey knows she has a heart for animals and is concerned about their well-being,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to offer its support for this program.”
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
