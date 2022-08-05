Fort Payne alumnae returns to teach at Little Ridge Intermediate

Elle Kate Patterson poses for one of her graduation photos in front of Ramona Wood Hall at Jacksonville State University.

 Contributed Photo

Fort Payne schools have an ample of new teachers for the school year. One of these teachers is Fort Payne native Elle Kate Patterson who graduated from Fort Payne High School in 2018. Then attended Jacksonville State University and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in education. 

Now Patterson is teaching at Little Ridge Intermediate School as a third grade teacher. She has completed decorating her classroom and cannot wait to meet her new students. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.