Fort Payne alumnae returns to teach at Little Ridge Intermediate

Fort Payne schools have an ample of new teachers for the school year. One of these teachers is Fort Payne native Elle Kate Patterson who graduated from Fort Payne High School in 2018. Then attended Jacksonville State University and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Now Patterson is teaching at Little Ridge Intermediate School as a third grade teacher. She has completed decorating her classroom and cannot wait to meet her new students.
“I am excited to learn and grow during my first year of teaching alongside so many wonderful teachers and people,” Patterson said. “I am so excited to be teaching back home in Fort Payne. Little Ridge Intermediate School with the best faculty and staff.”
Patterson has always held a special place in her heart for children as while growing up she recalls always wanting to ‘Play school’ whenever friends would spend the night.
One of the many things Patterson is excited about for this new school year is reaching a certain moment with her students.
“I have a passion for learning and a huge heart for children. There is something so special about seeing a student have a “light bulb” moment where it finally clicks.” Patterson explained.
