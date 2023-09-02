Death notices

Belinda Faye Vaughn
Fort Payne
Belinda Faye Vaughn, 75, of Fort Payne, died Monday, August 28, 2023. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 31, 2023, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Bro. Jamie Maples and Bro. Jimmy Dan Clanton officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Elizabeth Kay Burke
Scottsboro
Elizabeth Kay Burke, 70, of Scottsboro, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 31, 2023 from the graveside of Glenwood Cemetery, followed by burial. Mrs. Burke is survived by a host of friends and family. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Lisa Faye Blevins
Fort Payne
Lisa Faye Blevins, 59, of Fort Payne, died Monday, August 29, 2023. Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
John L. ‘Junior’ Farmer
Fyffe
John L. “Junior” Farmer, 77, of Fyffe, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jerry Simmons officiating. Burial was in New Home Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Carolyn J. Wilkins
Rainsville
Carolyn J. Wilkins, 78, of Rainsville, died August 31, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens. Bro. Chris Sims and Bro. Donnie Sims will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Jimmy Dabbs
Henagar
Jimmy Dabbs, 75, of Henagar, died Friday, September 1, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Kerby Funeral Home directing.
