Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations throughout the county have stepped up offering any assistance they can, Stamp Baptist Church in the High Point community has been providing free meals to residents since March.
Stamp Baptist Church Pastor Josh Hill said they began handing out free to-go sack meals around the second week of March when the coronavirus crisis started coming about.
“The schools were doing it when we started, they were doing it during the day and only for kids, so we decided to try and help a little bit and offer meals in the afternoon,” he said.
He said they began offering meals once a week and not only for children, but adults as well.
Following the cancellation of the schools lunch delivery program, Hill said they decided to add an additional day and offer meals twice a week.
“We are handing out lunches on Monday nights and Wednesday nights from 5 p.m. until supplies last,” said Hill.
Stamp Baptist Church mostly purchases the meals; however, Hill said they had received a few donations.
Hill said the meals consist of hot dogs or Jamwiches, which is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or the honey and peanut butter pre-made sandwiches.
They also include a chip of various sorts, with a dessert such as a cookie or a Little Debbie cake and have also included applesauce or fruit.
“It’s generally one meal that they can sit down to have and from time to time, and we also throw in extras like apples,” he said.
Hill said they have anywhere between 130 to 200 people show up for a meal, and those numbers go up and down averaging around 175 participants.
“We have a curbside set up, people can just pull-up and tell us how many meals they need and we hand it to them, along with a bottle of water for each meal they get,” he said.
The people helping hand out and prepare the meals are all volunteers from the Stamp Baptist Church.
“On Monday nights, we have a crew that comes in and prepares the meals and then we have a crew that hands them out. Then on Wednesday nights, the same people that prepare the meals hand them out as well,” said Hill.
The meals are prepared in the church’s fellowship hall that features ample room for volunteers to spread out.
“Right now, all the [fellowship hall] is used for is to prepare these meals and they are scattered throughout,” Hill said.
Hill said so far they have had a great response and generally, most of the people that have helped have lived in the community all their lives and know the community well.
He expressed his gratitude towards those who have volunteered and took time out of their day to help.
“We want everyone to know we are thankful for the help and we appreciate all that they do because it’s not easy giving up your time, especially in a scary time like right now,” said Hill.
Hill was nominated as pastor in January and had been providing live-streaming services every week via the church’s Facebook page @StampBaptist. Drive-in services are also currently being held, weather permitting, until restrictions are lifted.
Stamp Baptist Church is located on Hwy 85, in the High point community near Henagar. The physical address is 75 County Road 143 Valley Head.
