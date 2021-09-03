Collinsville to host Labor Day firework show

Much like festivities in 2020, this year’s Labor Day celebrations have seen plans alter and events canceled.
Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the area, the town of Sylvania cancelled their annual Labor Day festival that usually takes place at Sylvania City Park.
Per festival officials, unrelated to the pandemic, Collinsville’s Mule Day Festival will not be held this year.
Instead of the annual Mule Day, the town of Collinsville will host a Labor Day fireworks show at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, at the Collinsville Town South Park on Hwy 68.
According to www.history.com, Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of workers. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.
For many Americans, it also symbolizes the end of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.