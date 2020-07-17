25,783 presumed recovered from COVID-19

On Monday, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office announced it would be bringing back its mobile morgue units due to the continuing increase in cases of COVID-19.
“[The MCCO] will once again be activating the mobile morgue units as we have been seeing a dramatic increase in the number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the office stated. “The Marshall County Coroner’s Office is tasked with ensuring we have the capabilities and capacity to care for those in our communities that have died as the result of this virus. Please continue to follow CDC and ADPH guidelines.”
As of Tuesday morning, July 14, Marshall County had confirmed 12 deaths due to COVID-10 since April.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there have been a total of 56,441 confirmed cases and 777 probable reported across the state. At least 518,827 total tests have been administered. Since March 13, there have been 6,745 patients hospitalized; there have been 1,136 deaths confirmed with 28 probable.
In Marshall County, a total of 2,090 cases have been confirmed (15 probable) and at least 13,178 tests have been administered.
In DeKalb County, a total of 1,118 cases have been confirmed (10 probable) and at least 7,121 tests have been administered; seven deaths have been confirmed.
In Etowah County, a total of 1,104 cases have been confirmed (16 probable) and at least 11,898 tests have been administered; 14 deaths have been confirmed.
In Blount County, a total of 344 cases have been confirmed (19 probable) and at least 4,098 tests have been administered; one death has been confirmed.
Within the last 14 days, there have been 17,301 cases confirmed in Alabama and at least 143,520 tests have been taken. Of the total cases, there are approximately 25,783 presumed recoveries across the state. Nationwide, 3,374,654 people have been infected according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 135,802 have died and 1,031,939 have recovered.
So far, 919 of those infected had to be admitted to an intensive care unit and 505 had to be placed on a ventilator. Nearly 4,354 healthcare workers have been infected as well as 1,848 long term care employees and 2,801 long-term care residents.
Out of the state’s total number of cases, the largest infected age group making up 41.53% of cases ranged from 25-49 years of age. Patients 65 years or older comprised 16.68%; ages 50-64, 20.04%; 5-24, 19.7%, and 0-4, 1.84%.
Females made up the majority of cases with 55.89%; males, 43.25%; and 0.86% of the genders were unknown.
Regarding race, 33.35%, or roughly 18,500, of the infected were white; 32.32%, or 17,700, were black; 0.4% were Asian and roughly 28.36% were other or unknown. Ethnically, 55.69% were non-Hispanic, 8.81% were Hispanic and 35.5% were unknown.
Marshall County had an infection rate per 100,000 people of 1,178; DeKalb County, 597.1; Etowah County, 419.5; and Blount County, 269.8, which is unchanged from the previous week.
Of the confirmed deaths, 78.6% were among patients 65 years or older, 16.7% were between the ages of 50-64 and 4.3% were between the ages 25-49. Five hundred fifty-six of the confirmed deaths were male and 537 were female. Close to 86.1% were ethnically non-Hispanic with 44.1% of the confirmed deaths involving black patients, 50.1% white and 0.4% Asian.
In addition to being over the age of 65, patients with underlying medical conditions have been reported to be especially vulnerable to the disease. Of the 1,096 deaths confirmed as of Monday, July 13, approximately 274 patients had the underlying condition of chronic lung disease, 455 had diabetes mellitus, 715 had cardiovascular disease, 299 had chronic renal disease and 45 had chronic liver disease. Six hundred fourteen confirmed deaths had multiple underlying medical conditions and 44 had none. Of those 44, 68.2% were 65 or older, 56.8% were female, 36.4% were black, 56.7% were white and 6.8% were of another race.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Alabama is projected to have a total death count of 3,443 by Nov. 1. With universal mask wearing, that projection lowers to 1,682. As of Tuesday, Alabama was projected to need 139 of the available 475 ICU beds.
The state’s current amended safer-at-home order will remain in effect until July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.