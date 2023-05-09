The wall has come down between readers and news and sports reported in The Times-Journal.
The paywall that required a subscription to access some newspaper content online was removed last week, to allow greater access to Times-Journal content.
"This business, like any other, must generate revenue to continue to operate, pay competitive wages to the staff, and provide a return on investment to the shareholders," Nick Jones, president of Southern Torch Inc. said.
"But we just feel that paywalls are contrary to our consumers expectations when it comes to local news content on the internet.
"With the upcoming development of our digital marketing division, we are confident in our ability to generate enough revenue to check all the boxes that we need in order to be successful."
Visit times-journal.com to see news online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.