Marines with N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404 of Fort Payne, rendered military honors at the funeral visitation of USMC MSGt (Ret.) Wesley Rowley this past week.
‘Wesley’ Thomas Rowley, 72, of Mentone, AL, passed away on Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at his residence in the 1776 RV Campground.
MSGt Rowley was born 22 November, 1947 in Johnsonburg, PA. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Centre Hall, PA.
He served our country in the United States Marine Corps where he retired as a Master Sergeant.
Graveside services were held Thursday, 3 September 2020, in the pavilion of the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Marines of N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, of Fort Payne, AL, attended this ceremony, and also stood Casket Guard, at Wilson Funeral Home during visitation the previous night.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Animal Rescue Organization or the Cancer Research Center.
MSGt Rowley is survived by his wife of eight years, Sally Ann Ratzel Rowley; step-children, Richard E and Sarah Wood, Jr, Dale L and Jami Wood and Aundrea I Clark; brother, Gilford Rowley; 9 step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Dawn and Scott Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Fair Winds and Following Seas, MSGt Wesley Rowley. Semper Fidelis!
