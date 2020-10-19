Patients of Cole Surgical Arts in Fort Payne tell their stories of being diagnosed and treated locally for breast cancer.
Larvone Wooten:
“My name is Larvone Wooten, born on June 26, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois. I grew up in Fort Payne, Alabama but now I live in Sylvania, Alabama.
“This is my story of how I survived breast cancer.
It was Thanksgiving 2019. I found a lump in my right breast. I just brushed it off as nothing for about a month. Then I told my husband and brother.
“I made an appointment with Dr. York. After I saw Dr. York, he sent me to see Dr. Cole.
“I could do nothing but cry because I knew, in some way, I knew that my greatest fear had come true. I had breast cancer.
“‘I got two girls, four grandbabies and two great-grandbabies. Oh my God, I can’t die. I am not ready.’
“I did a lot of crying.
“On Feb. 14, 2020, on my great grandbaby’s birthday, he turned two years old. I had surgery to have my breast removed. It was about four hours of surgery. This was on a Friday, and Lord knows I did not know anything until Tuesday morning when I woke up in my own bed, with no breast at all.
“I started going to the cancer center here in Fort Payne. I got 25 radiation treatments. My last treatment was Sept. 21, 2020. Back in Aug. 2020, the cancer center doctor told me I had an 88% chance that it would not come back, but I go every day afraid that it will come back.
“Let me tell everyone, this is not something you don’t want ever to have to go through in your life. All my life, I have been afraid of getting cancer. Then I did. This is the worst thing that can happen to anyone, for their worst fear to come true. By God’s grace, I made it, and I would like to give thanks to Dr. Cole and his whole staff for the great job they did for me and my family cause without them and God, I would not be here today.”
Eva Lewis:
“I am an active lady of 83, soon to be 84 years of age. I live in Scottsboro, Alabama. I’m still working 21 to 28 hours a week at a local department store. I still do yard work, the ‘whole nine yards’ of housework, and in my spare time, I love to read and do crafts.
“I typically come home from work, fix dinner and rest. In the month of April and May, however, my body was telling me something.
“On May 28, 2020, I had a mammogram and received a call that I needed an additional MRI and Ultrasound. I received the report on June 1, 2020 that I needed a breast biopsy done. I made the call to Dr. Jeffery Cole’s office and got an appointment for the following day.
“On June 4th, I had a breast biopsy and other screening performed at the Huntsville Hospital Breast Center. I saw Dr. Cole for the report on June 9th. It was not good, and Dr. Cole asked me to see Dr. Sengar the same day.
“On June 17, 2020, I was at DeKalb Regional Medical Center at 5 p.m., and by 7:30, I was in the operation room. By 11:30 or 12:30 that day, I was back in a room. I stayed at the hospital a total of three days and two nights. Everyone there was very nice to me. My left breast was deemed to have Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, grade two. This is the most common form of breast cancer.
“By the grace of God and lots of prayers, the pathology report came back clear on June 23, 2020. I went back to work, reading and doing some crafts, housework and vacation from yard work.
“Ladies, please take the time to have an MRI. Do not put it off. It could save a life.”
