City school board passes 2022 budget

The Fort Payne Board of Education held its second budget hearing last Thursday and approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget in its regularly scheduled meeting.
Superintendent Brian Jett said Thursday he “feels very good about this budget.”
Chief School Financial Officer Patty Strickland presented the proposed budget at both hearings, explaining in detail the step-by-step process of working with each department to achieve the final draft.
She said this year, the school system is projected to see more revenues than expenditures, specifically, $40.8 million in revenues and $40.7 in expenditures.
The budget includes a 2% raise for employees.
Strickland said everyone will receive at least a 2% raise and “step raises” allow higher raises based on experience.
The system’s beginning budget balance on Oct. 1 is $13.4 million and the school system should end Sept. 30, 2022 with approximately $14 million.
“We’ve had good budgets, but this one is even better,” said Board President Jimmy Durham.
The board made the following personnel changes:
• Resignations
– Matt Woods as fire and emergency services teacher at Fort Payne high School, effective Aug. 3, 2021.
– Daryl Lester as fire and emergency services teacher at FPHS, effective Aug. 3, 2021.
– Cody Willingham as eighth-grade boys basketball coach, effective Aug. 16, 2021.
• Transfers
– Jeff Boatwright from assistant principal at Little Ridge Intermediate School to assistant principal at FPHS effective Aug. 6, 2021.
– April McClung from Pre-K aide at Wills Valley Elementary School to a career technology teacher at FPHS, effective Aug. 6, 2021.
– Darrell Prater from PE teacher at Fort Payne Middle School to ISS teacher at FPMS, effective Aug. 27, 2021.
– Misty White from custodian at FPMS to custodian at LRIS, effective for 2021-22 school year.
– Lorrie Cleveland from Pre-K aide to kindergarten teacher at WVES, effective Aug. 12, 2021 and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
– Susan Walker from system-wide SPE aide to Pre-K aide at WVES, effective for 2021-22 school year.
• Recommendations
– Heath Vincent as the assistant principal at LRIS, effective Aug. 6, 2021 and non-renew his contract on July 23, 2022.
– Kyle Coots as math intervention teacher at LRIS, effective Aug. 3 and non-renew his contract on May 27, 2022.
– Lori Scott as fifth grade teacher at LRIS, effective Aug. 23, 2021 and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
– Elena Perez as secretary/bookkeeper at LRIS effective Aug. 23, 2021 and non-renew her contract on June 9, 2022.
– Luke Sparks as custodian at FPMS, effective Aug. 27, 2021 and non-renew his contract June 30, 2022 (pending ABI/FBI background check)
– Tabatha Hilyer as a second grade teacher at WVES, effective Aug. 23, 2021 and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
– Hunter Pope as a Pre-K aide, effective Aug. 9, 2021 and non-renew his contract on May 27, 2022.
– Harley Bobo as a system-wide SPE aide, effective Aug. 25, 2021 and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
– Ruthann Hendon as a system-wide parent engagement specialist, effective Aug. 3, 2021 and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
– Deborah Mays as a system-wide CNP worker, effective Aug. 3, 2021 and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2021.
– Mandora Payton as a system-wide part-time CNP/Transportation Data Entry Position, effective Aug. 2, 2021 and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
– Tamara Campton as a part-time system-wide CNP cashier, effective Aug. 10, 2021 and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
– 2021-22 EDP Staff
• Peggy Byrd, EDP coordinator
• Runea Burt, EDP teacher
• Susan Carr, EDP teacher
• Karen Fleming, EDP teacher
• Donna Hayes, EDP teacher
• Allison Hoge, EDP teacher
• Tammy McKenzie, EDP teacher
• Connie McPherson, EDP teacher
• Caleb Wigley, EDP teacher
• Becky Crawford, EDP teacher
• Ann Chisenhall, EDP teacher
• McKenzie Akins, EDP aide
• Carter Pridmore, EDP aide
• Tara Stiefel, EDP aide
– 2021-22 HIPPY Staff
• Linda Ramage, HIPPY coordinator
• Arline Causey, HIPPY parent educator
• Joy Conley, HIPPY parent educator
• Yadira Robayna, HIPPY parent educator
• approve the following teachers be placed on a one-year ALSDE approved Teams teacher contract in the area of Math and Science:
(Preliminary one-year contract)
– Carolyn Rowland
– RiLee Street
– Vanessa Chappell
– Stormy Stevens
– Steven Chesnut
– Shannon Gashorn
– Selena Penton
– Paige Boyer
– Missy Harris
– Mary Crane
– Kimberly Traylor
– Kenneth Zaremba
– Cheryl Massey
– Jennifer Goggans
– David Barnes
– Chrissie Vinson
– Brandee Hughes
– Amanda Wells
– Brian Hechler
– Angela Evans
(Advanced three-year contract)
– Taffanie Baker
The board also:
• approved out-of-state travel for Patrick Barned, FPHS principal and athletic director, Oct. 25, 2021 – Chattooga High School, Summerville, GA.
• approved to surplus FPMS textbook list.
• approved to continue the Families First Coronavirus Response Act retroactively beginning May 28, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021.
• approved the 2021-22 Five Year Capital Plan for the Fort Payne City School System.
(Editor’s Note: See a future edition of the Times-Journal for more information.)
• approved the FY2022 budget and salary schedules for the Fort Payne City School System.
• approved the July 2021 financial statements and bank reconciliation report.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Central Office.
