Mentone officially takes over Moon Lake School and operates community library

With the town of Mentone now in possession of historic Moon Lake School after its closure, the town has assumed the maintenance and services of both the school and the library.
The Mentone Municipal Library’s Board of Trustees are Ann McLeod as librarian, Mary Shurett who is a trustee, co-chairman Susan Van Apledorn, secretary DeeDee Morrison, treasurer Jay Robbins and chairman Holey Midgley.
At the last town meeting, Mentone’s council voted to appoint a board of trustees to the new municipal library. Previously, when the school was up and running, it maintained the library and paid the building’s utilities
Mentone town council scheduled a special session for Tuesday June 21 to swear in the Board of Trustees.
Mentone acquired the school and library from the DeKalb County School Board after Moon Lake’s closing. Now the town has been keeping up with Moon Lake campus and the library.
Now since the town of Mentone owns the building it will become a municipal building instead of a community library.
This means the library is under the charge of Mentone and its Board of Trustees until Moon Lake Campus begins generating its own income until this happens the library will continue to be supported by the town.
