Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded 18 grants to help bring Alabama motorists into the electric vehicle age.
The grants totaling more than $4.1 million will help finance the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at many fueling stations near interstates and other major highways and corridors in central and north Alabama. Other types of businesses and public entities were also eligible for awards.
“We have begun the journey of transforming vehicles operated by fossil fuels into those powered by electricity, and it’s important that motorists be able to charge their vehicles when traveling along the interstate and other major highways in Alabama” Gov. Ivey said. “Many of the vehicles manufactured right here in Alabama plants have already begun this transition, and it is exciting to come onboard with these projects to support these vehicles as they become more readily available and more Alabamians choose to drive them.”
The grants will be used to fund up to 80 percent of the cost of the charging stations. Funds for the projects came from the Volkswagen Settlement Plan and the Alabama Legislature. The VW settlement arose from an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding VW’s violation of the federal Clean Air Act. Alabama was among states receiving settlement funds.
The Interstate-20 corridor from the Alabama-Georgia border to Tuscaloosa was outlined in the Alabama Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan as the ideal site for charging stations. The plan, which outlines goals and priorities for establishing charging stations in Alabama, cited I-20 as a priority because of its link to Atlanta and because that area of Alabama, which includes the populous Jefferson County metro area, has the highest concentration of electric vehicles in the state.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants. The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition and Alabama Power Co. are also partnering in the program.
“This program will have a range of positive impacts in Alabama from creating cleaner air to helping to sell more vehicles manufactured right here in Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Governor Ivey and the many partners in this program.”
Those awarded grants are:
Jefferson County
• Encore Franchises - $151,007 for a two-bay charging station at 1639 U.S. Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills.
• Encore Franchises - $151,007 for a two-bay charging station at 2423 Acton Road in Vestavia Hills near Interstate 459.
• Catcard - $149,887 for a two-bay charging station at 6501 First Avenue North in Birmingham near both Interstates 20 and 59.
• Francis Energy - $92,715 for a two-bay charging station at 108 Inverness Plaza in Birmingham near U.S. Highway 280.
• Francis Energy - $216,335 for a two-bay charging station at 3054 Independence Drive in Homewood near U.S. Highway 31.
• Francis Energy - $216,335 for a two-bay charging station in Bessemer at 4910 Civic Lane near Interstate 59/20.
• Allen Oil Co. of Sylacauga Inc. - $283,694 for a four-bay charging station at 2197 Eastern Valley Road in Bessemer near Interstate 459.
• University of Alabama Birmingham - $674,382 for an eight-bay charging station at 608 Eighth Street in Birmingham.
• Catcard - $274,254 for a four-bay charging station at 6200 Grand River Parkway in Leeds near Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 78.
• Buc-ee’s Alabama - $650,011 for a four-bay charging station at 6900 Buc-ee’s Boulevard in Leeds near Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 78.
Tuscaloosa County
• Catcard - $149,887 for a two-bay charging station at 1721 Greensboro Ave. in Tuscaloosa near Interstate 359.
• Francis Energy - $216,335 for two-bay charging station in Tuscaloosa at 4101 Courtney Drive near Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 359.
• Midstates Petroleum Co. - $250,824 for two-bay charging station off 2321 University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa.
Calhoun County
• Ira Phillips Inc. - $146,993 for a two-bay charging station at 600 S. Quintard Avenue in Oxford.
Cullman County
• Cullman Electric Cooperative - $59,000 for a two-bay charging station at 1749 Eva Road NE in Cullman.
DeKalb County
• Fort Payne Improvement Authority - $45,500 for a two-bay charging station at 406 Third Street in Fort Payne.
Greene County
• Maples Gas Co. Inc. - $149,077.54 for a two-bay charging station off County Road 20 in Boligee near Interstate 20/59 in Greene County.
St. Clair County
• High Tide Oil Co. Inc. - $147,960 for a two-bay charging station at 2700 Kelly Creek Road in Odenville and near Interstate 20.
ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.