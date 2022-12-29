Section man charged with possession of child porn

On Dec. 13, investigators with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were notified that an individual residing near Powell was suspected of being involved in possessing child pornography. Investigators received this tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
That same day, an investigator who is also assigned to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force went to the residence of Toney Dewayne Chapman, 59, of Section.
The suspect was found to be in possession of numerous illegal images and/or videos that he was storing on a cellphone. After further interviewing, investigation and digital analysis, authorities arrested Chapman and charged him with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
“We are dedicated to working closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crime Against Children to help combat this illegal activity," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. "Any crime that is harmful or threatening to our children will be dealt with aggressively and will be investigated to the fullest extent possible. I would like to thank our investigators for the outstanding work on this case and the cases endangering our children."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.