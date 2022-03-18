Twin 'Rosies' remember the last world war

March 21 is designated National Rosie the Riveter Day as the country recognizes the contributions of 16 million women who filled gaps in the labor force left by men who shipped to Europe to fight during World War II. Two Fort Payne women were among the aforementioned women, dubbed “Rosies” after the iconic Rosie the Riveter poster campaign.
Twins Mazie Wilson Long and Dazie Wilson Akers, both 98 years of age, were six when America was hit with a decade of high unemployment and extreme poverty during the Great Depression. The girls and their 12 siblings had it relatively good thanks to their grandfather’s farm in Aberdeen, Miss.
“We had friends who lived in mansions and they told us many years later that they envied us because we had food, but they were too proud to ask for help,” Mazie recalled.
“Our daddy was a genius who talked a lot about what the country needed to do and he’d say he was going to Washington to set them straight. A lot of his ideas ended up happening,” Dazie said.
“The Second World War was our salvation,” Mazie said, referring to the heavy military spending in response to Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Europe. Factories hired hundreds of thousands of unskilled workers and trained them, at government expense.
“If you were able to work and weren’t too lazy, you could get a job. There was really no excuse not to have one,” Dazie said.
Following a massive conscription of men to fight in battle, three million new female workers entered the workforce.
After a short time working in a garment factory, the girls attended a government school where they learned how to salvage parts from aircraft that had been shot down by repairing the metal around the bullet holes so the material could be added back to fuselages and put more aircraft back in action.
Government propaganda recruited women to fill the jobs working heavy construction machinery and other labor previously done by men. While they were working at the sub-depot of the Columbus, Miss. Army Air Field, a photographer posed the twins side-by-side at some piece of machinery that was completely unfamiliar.
The photo won a photo competition prize at the field.
“It was ridiculous,” Dazie said. They appeared in the photo wearing nice clothing with their hair formally styled, which did not reflect the reality of the factory setting or the grit of a tough time when many goods were rationed because the war machine needed them.
They said they weren’t too afraid of the Nazis or worried what would happen if America lost the war because teenagers tend to feel invincible anyway.
The women were already 18 when they started working there – they joked that they were practically “old maids” by the standards of the time.
Dazie didn’t see any point in getting hitched.
“I had three brothers, I didn’t want no guy,” she said. Nevertheless, she soon met and married a man named Ed who would ship off to fight in the war. The couple would remain married for 55 years.
Mazie fell in love with a paratrooper and had to get the government’s permission to marry.
“We had to commit to work there for the length of the war, plus six months, so they weren’t real happy about it. The commander asked my why I wasn’t just marrying one of the men at that base instead of the one where Edgar was stationed,” she said.
She’d wanted a big Antebellum wedding, but materials were so scarce that she couldn’t get the silk bridal gown she’d dreamed of wearing.
Mazie recalled the day Germany’s surrender was announced. Her family was living in Pennsylvania by then.
“Me and another woman, we drove to the top of the mountain and just yelled and hollered like we were out of our minds,” she said.
Men returned, lucky to not be among the 407,300 American servicemen to perish in the worldwide conflict, and the U.S. government instituted another propaganda campaign urging women to “return to normalcy” and return to more traditional roles as housewives focused on being full-time mothers, which suited Mazie and Dazie just fine. The overall percentage of women working fell from 36% to 28% in 1947.
The “Rosie the Riveter” allegorical has since become a cultural icon adopted by feminists who support women having value as laborers beyond the traditional gender roles of cleaning, cooking and nurturing children in careers that include equitable pay and workplace advancement opportunities. It’s also a symbol of women’s empowerment, independence, confidence and strength.
Dazie isn’t too concerned with how the Rosies are interpreted by today’s women.
“You do what you have to do,” she said. “A lot of people back then just thought a woman’s place was in the home.”
Mazie and Edgar ended up in DeKalb County through volunteering at DeSoto State Park.
“He said he liked it here and wanted to remain here,” she said “He fell in love with this mountain.”
Herself a widow, Dazie moved in to help Mazie take care of Edgar before his passing at age 80.
The sisters are now frail and say their memories aren’t as clear as they used to be, but both remain as feisty and independent as the Rosie icon might suggests. Mazie drove a convertible Mustang until deciding, at age 92, that she probably needed to stop driving. The pair love and appreciate their church family at New Oregon Methodist Church and their neighbors in the Fischer community who help them out. They’ve taken part with other Rosies from a group in Rome, Ga. that’s part of a nationwide organization. There’s a campaign to formally recognize the Rosies alongside veterans for their critical role in helping America defeat the tyranny of a dictator. Jean Streatfild seeks a small garden inside the Patriot’s Memorial Park in Fort Payne, where monuments recognize the armed forces and first responders.
They’ve lived long enough to see a nation overcome the aftermath of the last pandemic and the emergence of another, a devastating depression and a world war in which 28 million soldiers and civilians died. Hitler’s bloody conquest seems mirrored in today’s aspirations of Vladmir Putin in Russia.
The dual lessons from the twins, it seems, are that history tends to repeat itself and people eventually emerge from the hardest of tragedies.
“You just take one day at a time,” Dazie said. “That’s all you can do. Just keep going. That’s all there is to it.”
