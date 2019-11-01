Poe named new sports editor

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 28 TO 32 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS THE ENTIRE TENNESSEE VALLEY REGION. A POTENTIALLY HARD AND KILLING FREEZE WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE, WHERE LOW TEMPERATURES COULD DROP BELOW 28 DEGREES. * WHERE...ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHERN ALABAMA, AS WELL AS LINCOLN, MOORE, AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...11 PM LATE THIS EVENING UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&