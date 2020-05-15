Fort Payne Improvement Authority is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $20,000 to fund various organizations aimed at helping the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“For 80 years the FPIA has been a local partner to the Fort Payne Community, and the COVID-19 crisis does not change that partnership. We are here for the citizens of our local community,” said, Mike Shirey, General Manager. “The are several organizations in our community that are working to assist those who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Funding will be provided to the following organizations to help with utility bills and food.”
• Community Action
• Christian Care Fund
• First Methodist SOS Ministry
• First Baptist Food Pantry
• Adamsburg Community Church Food Ministry
• New Oregon Foodland Gift Card Ministry
These organizations are all committed to helping those in need, and many within the Fort Payne community have been impacted by recent events and need help. These funds will be designated to provide the help needed during this critical time. FPIA encourages others within the community to join in this partnership and contribute to these organizations.
Funding from FPIA will be matched by TVA’s COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by this pandemic. “In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.” For additional information about FPIA, see fpia.com. For additional information about TVA, see tva.gov
