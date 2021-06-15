FLORENCE, AL – The University of North Alabama has granted a UNA LEAD Scholarship to
Dessa L. Faulkner. Faulkner is an alumna of Geraldine High School, where she received several honors such as DAR Good Citizen (School and County Winner); Marshall-Dekalb Electric Co-op Essay Winner; Miss Geraldine; Miss Beta, and FCA Athlete of the Month, and served as a Varsity cheerleader, Sr. Beta, FBLA Historian, and Senior Class President. An incoming freshman at UNA, she plans to major in Marketing with an English minor. Dessa is the daughter of Chris and Stephanie McCreless.
About The University of North Alabama
The University of North Alabama is an accredited, comprehensive regional state university offering undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs through the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Education and Human Sciences, and the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions. Occupying a 130-acre campus in a residential section of Florence, Alabama, UNA is located within a four-city area that also includes Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, and Tuscumbia. UNA Athletics, a renowned collegiate athletics program with seven (7) Division II National Championships, is now a proud member of the NCAA Division I’s ASUN Big South Conference. The University of North Alabama is an equal opportunity institution and does not discriminate in the admission policy on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, disability, age, or national origin. For more: www.una.edu and www.una.edu/unaworks/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.