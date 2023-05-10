Bobby Charles Owens
Fort Payne
Bobby Charles Owens, 72, of Fort Payne, died Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral service was Monday, May 8, 2023 at Burt Chapel in Fort Payne, with burial in King Cemetery. Pastor Ben Kirby officiated. Burt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Billy Don Hopper
Dawson
Billy Don Hopper, 80, of Dawson, died Friday, May 5, 2023. Graveside service was Sunday, May 7, 2023, from Liberty Cemetery at McEstes with Bro. Jed Richey officiating. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.
Charles Ott
Pisgah
Charles Ott, 79, of Pisgah, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his residence. Funeral service was Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Kerby Funeral Home directed.
Charles W. McDonald
Fort Payne
Charles W. McDonald, 82, of Fort Payne, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at Cherokee County Health & Rehab. There are no services planned at this time. Burt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vickie Louise Burgess Gibson
Fort Payne
Vickie Louise Burgess Gibson, 54, of Fort Payne, died Sunday, May 7, 2023. Funeral services will be 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Glenwood Cemetery.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
James Dwight Henderson
Rainsville
James Dwight Henderson, 70, of Rainsville, died Saturday, May 6, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in Pea Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W. T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
