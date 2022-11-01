Holiday Open House events start Friday

Fort Payne’s Holiday Open House is Nov. 4-6 as the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce and Fort Payne Main Street team with participating merchants to offer a wide variety of goods including jewelry, antiques, clothing, footwear, embroidery, home décor, candles & art, children’s items, Christmas décor, ornament making, Pete the Cat items and delicious food.
“The local merchants will have their stores all decked out for Christmas and offer the very best sales during their open houses. You do not want to miss out on this weekend,” said Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy.
Swing by the Depot Museum where there will be free train rides for children and the Depot will be open for tours between 9 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
The times and dates will vary on which each independent shop decides and announces they plan to open.
There will be Holiday Specials and door prizes.
Check advertisements in today’s edition and Saturday’s edition for promotions planned.
McCurdy encourages shoppers to stay energized for the deals by visiting the restaurants and coffee shops throughout town, “plenty to keep you fueled up.”
Henagar's Hometown Christmas is also planned Nov. 5.
Holiday spending in Alabama should near $18 billion, growing 5% from last year’s record-shattering spending.
Alabamians spent 15.4% more during November and December 2021 than they did during the same period in 2020, which was the highest holiday growth rate ever for our state.
The Times-Journal encourages our readers to shop locally this holiday season when possible.
