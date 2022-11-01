Holiday Open House events start Friday

The addition of Tiger Lily to the heart of downtown has enhanced the atmosphere. The City of Fort Payne plans to have the Christmas decorations installed by Thanksgiving, and Mayor Brian Baine said he wants to add to what everyone enjoyed last year, eventually making Fort Payne a destination where people travel to look at the holiday light display. 

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Fort Payne’s Holiday Open House is Nov. 4-6 as the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce and Fort Payne Main Street team with participating merchants to offer a wide variety of goods including jewelry, antiques, clothing, footwear, embroidery, home décor, candles & art, children’s items, Christmas décor, ornament making, Pete the Cat items and delicious food. 

“The local merchants will have their stores all decked out for Christmas and offer the very best sales during their open houses. You do not want to miss out on this weekend,” said Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.